CHAMPAIGN — Robert Thomas (Tom) Slattery, 79, of Champaign died peacefully in his sleep at 5:45 a.m. Sunday (April 10, 2022) at Meadowbrook Healthcare Center, Urbana.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with a visitation at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Champaign.
Tom was born Aug. 23, 1942, in Rockford, the son of Robert Patrick Slattery and Betty Jane Weber Slattery. He graduated from St. Thomas High School and Rockford College. He married Marie Montalbano on June 19, 1965, in Rockford, and she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Christine “Chris” (Gale) Starkey of St. Louis and Teresa “Teri” (Andy) Wilke of Urbana; two grandchildren, Emily and Michael Starkey; one brother, Dave (Mary Michael) Slattery of Morrisonville, N.C.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, the Rev. Michael Slattery O.S.A.
Tom worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company, Prudential Insurance Company and then built and ran Creative Marketing Solutions for many years.
He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign, the Knights of Columbus and Champaign Rotary West.
Tom was active for many years as lead drummer for DR Dixie Jazz Band.
He loved sailing, studying history, reading, volunteering, traveling and had a lifelong interest in the drum corps.
Tom was a devout Catholic, a man of faith and a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Midwest Augustinians at 10161 S. Longwood Drive, Chicago, IL 60643-2032; Saint Matthew's Catholic Church; or the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 648, Champaign, IL 61820-0648. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.