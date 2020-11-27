CATLIN — Rachael Faye Hewitt, 92, of Catlin, passed away at 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Danville.
She was born on Feb. 27, 1928, in Danville, the daughter of Roy and Wilma Eaton Britch. She married Ray H. Hewitt on Nov. 16, 1947, in Catlin. He preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2018. Survivors include two sons, Mark (JerriAnne) Hewitt and David (Becky) Hewitt; one daughter, Susan Hewitt; and one daughter-in-law, Linda Hewitt (Steve); and eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Steve and Michael; and one brother, Laurel Britch.
Rachael enjoyed quilting and traveling; her and Ray traveled to all 48 lower states. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and watching birds, but most of all she loved her family.
The will be a private family graveside service held at Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia-Lymphoma Foundation. Robison Chapel in Catlin is in charge of service details. Online condolences at www.robisonchapel.com.