URBANA — Rachel Elizabeth Otis, 26, of Urbana passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Rachel was born April 19, 1995, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Peter Alan and Christie Marie (Erickson) Otis. She graduated from Urbana High School and afterwards achieved her certification in pet grooming.
She worked grooming cats and dogs for over seven years, most recently at Angel Paws. Rachel has many friends and family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her parents, Peter and Christie Otis; two children, Aiden and Aurora; and four siblings, Paul Otis, Ruth Otis, Rebekah Joy Otis and Hannah Mercy Otis.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family in assisting with funeral costs.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.