RANTOUL — Rachel Georgette Tadlock, 81, of Rantoul passed away, surrounded by her husband and children, on Monday (June 7, 2021) and was peacefully welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and savior.
She was born on April 5, 1940, in Williamsport, Ind. She was the youngest daughter of Walter and Edna (Bowman) Gott.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Glenn E. Tadlock; children, Connie (Tim) Duitsman of Rockford, Mich., and Tim (Joni) Tadlock and Jim Tadlock of Rantoul; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, all whom she loved and adored.
Also surviving are her sister, Carol Rathbun of Fairbury, and brother, John Gott of New Milford, Conn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Richard Lee Gott, Phyllis Jean Gott, Carrie Malinowski, Ada Brucker and half brother Robert Gott.
Rachel graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1958. She worked at Rantoul City Schools in the lunch room, where she enjoyed and inspired many students until retiring in 2005.
She loved the game of golf, bowling, working in her yard, Cardinal ballgames, the Fighting Illini and, of course, Elvis. She was a dedicated and loyal member of Bethany Park Christian Church, serving as an elder and volunteering as a board member. She enjoyed volunteering at the Rantoul Historic Society Museum, proudly giving tours and sharing special memories of her hometown and Chanute.
Rachel was known for her kind and positive personality. She had a caring heart, always helping friends and family with unconditional love, loyalty and support.
Her family will honor Rachel at a celebration of life visitation on Saturday, June 19, at 11 am. to 1 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following at Bethany Park Christian Church, Rantoul.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rantoul Historical Society, 1040 Klein Ave., or Carle Hospice, 1813 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.