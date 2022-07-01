CHAMPAIGN — Rachel Aline Waller, 92, of Champaign passed away at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday (June 29, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1929, in Barren County, Ky., a daughter to Louis and Annie Compton Warf. She married Robert Waller Sr., and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by a son, Michael (Amy) Waller of Champaign; a sister, Shirley Fay (Michael) Johnson of Champaign; a sister-in-law, Ruth Warf of Sadorus; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Waller, seven brothers and four sisters.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Tolono. She was employed at Heartland Nursing Home in Champaign for 40 years.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at First Baptist Church of Tolono with Dr. Mike Frazier officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Tolono. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.