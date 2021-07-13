FISHER — “Just a guy that was captured by the grace of God and loved unconditionally by His Son Jesus Christ.”
Ralph “Andy” Baker, 63, passed from this earthly dwelling on Wednesday (July 7, 2021).
He was doing one of his favorite things, deaning a week of summer camp at Little Galilee Christian Camp. His heart ceased to beat as he was united, face-to-face, with his Lord and savior in the blink of an eye.
Andy was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Nov. 19, 1957, to Ralph and Linda Baker. He was baptized into Christ at Christ’s Church in Georgetown. He graduated from Snider High School in 1976 and attended Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln. It was there that he met his amazing wife, Tracy (nee Kurto). They were married June 2, 1979, before graduating the following year. Their daughter, Emily, was born in 1983. Andy followed his call to ministry for 41 faithful years, serving as a preacher, teacher, mentor, counselor, worship leader and friend. He has touched innumerable lives for the Lord, across the miles and years. For those who remain, he will be dearly missed until we meet again.
He is survived by his wife and daughter (son-in-law Garett Bryan), brother Phil Baker (wife Janie), brother Dan Baker (wife Karen), sister Amy Davis (husband Scott), sister Annette Baker and nieces and nephews and their children.
A celebration of life service will be held at River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher, on Saturday, July 17, at 2 p.m. There will be a second service for LCU and LGCC friends at Little Galilee Christian Camp, Clinton, on Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m. in the Activity Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to River Valley Church of Christ or Little Galilee Christian Camp.