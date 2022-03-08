TUSCOLA — Ralph K. Brooks, 89, of rural Tuscola passed away at 9:10 a.m. Monday (March 7, 2022) at Arthur Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola. The Rev. Mike Knepper will officiate. Burial with military rites conducted by the Tuscola VFW will be in Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the funeral home.
Ralph was born July 20, 1932, in Veteran, Wyo., the son of Owen Ellsworth and Ada Myrtle (Thomas) Brooks. He married Roseann Benefiel on July 23, 1953, in Newton. She passed Oct. 4, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Karen Brooks (Kenny) Benner of Tuscola, Jeff (Geri) Brooks of Lincoln, Sheryl Morris of Tuscola and Jim (LaDonna) Brooks of Richmond Heights, Mo.; grandchildren, Amelia Benner (Jerry Nowicki) of Springfield, Lily Benner (Marcel Tran) of Plano, Texas, Elizabeth (Justin) Bruns of Port Byron, John (Deana) Brooks of Lincoln, Kelli (Taylor) Hilgendorf of Jacksonville, Mo., Nathan Bartley of Tuscola, Kyle (Caitlin) Morris of Homer, Abby Brooks of St. Louis Park, Minn., and Luke (Chandler) Brooks of Tulsa, Okla.; great-grandchildren, Anna Marie Brooks and Tobias Dean Brooks of Lincoln, Ty Brooks Hilgendorf and Ada Jay Hilgendorf of Jacksonville and Eleanor Rose Nowicki of Springfield; sister, Kathryn White of Nashville, Tenn.; and brother, Bob Brooks, and sister-in-law, Janet Brooks, both of Newton.
He was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Andrew Robert Benner; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Glen Gorman; and brother, Maurice Brooks, and sister-in-law, Anita Brooks.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a farmer and electrician. He played Santa Claus for many years at Cartwright United Methodist Church Christmas programs and is currently a member of First Christian Church, Tuscola.
He made many sacrifices for his family to feel safe and loved; instilled financial responsibility and a good work ethic to his children and grandchildren; and was always there when needed.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Written in honor of his 80th birthday by his granddaughter, Amelia Benner:
When I think of Granddad, I imagine him sitting on the top of the step ladder out in the machine shed, handing down his wisdom like Moses from the mountaintop.
Scattered around him on the concrete floor are odds and ends from the innards of some piece of machinery, and the knees of his age-paled blue jeans and the tips of his fingers are dark with grease. He sits leaning slightly forward, his hands folded, his feet planted.
And then he looks up and sucks in a long breath that whistles between his teeth. “Hey,” he says. “He-e-e-y, listen.” And then he tells you a story.
His stories are about things that happened long ago: in Wyoming, in Korea, in Jasper County and Atwood and Hillsboro. Some of them have a moral, a lesson to be learned, while others are just observations on the peculiarities of life.
I think maybe this is the most important thing he’s taught me: how to tell a story, how to look into the past and impose some kind of meaning on it, how to craft a narrative out of the details of everyday life. That, and if someone offers you a banana from their lunchbox, take it.