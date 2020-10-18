SAVOY — After a private graveside service on Thursday, Dr. Ralph H. Council was laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana, along with his wife, Mary Alice (Hoover) Council.
Dr. Council passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 68 years, Mary, who died on March 20 of this year.
Ralph was born on May 18, 1931, in Aurora, to the late W. Fred Council and Livonia Ann (Walker) Council. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. Council, and two sisters, Barbara Lou Council and Sarah Jane Council Grimes.
Ralph married Mary Alice Hoover on July 4, 1952. Together they had three daughters, Joyce Thomas (Michael) of Champaign, Paula Littell of Lake Zurich, and Carol Wintersteen (Bruce) of Monticello, all of whom survive them. Ralph and Mary are also survived by seven grandchildren, Matthew Thomas (Lisa) of Champaign, Grant Thomas (Traci) of Champaign, Paul Thomas, Robin Heltsley (Blake) of Urbana, Andrew Littell of Highland Park, Elizabeth Frakes (Andrew) of Lake Zurich and Christine Cartwright (John) of Monticello, as well as by 11 great-grandchildren.
Ralph grew up in both Oswego and Aurora. He attended undergraduate school at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign before attending and graduating from the University of Illinois College of Dentistry in Chicago. Ralph then served as a dentist on Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo., while a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force.
Ralph and Mary settled in Champaign in 1957 where he established his private dental practice while continuing to practice dentistry on Chanute Air Force Base. His practice grew and thrived for many decades, first at his office on West Springfield Avenue and later at 919 W. Kirby Ave.
Dr. Council was an active member of both the Illinois Dental Association and the American Dental Association. He served for many years on the Illinois State Board of Dental Examiners as well. After retiring from his private practice, Ralph continued to practice dentistry part-time in the office of his son-in-law, Dr. Bruce Wintersteen, and acted in the role of supervising dentist for the Parkland College dental hygiene clinic.
Ralph believed in giving back to his community. He served as a highly respected member of the Champaign City Council for several terms. He and Mary became small business owners when they established and managed Dinah’s Hallmark Shop on Green Street. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Savoy, where he sang in the choir. He was also a supporter and benefactor of the Champaign Central Music Department over the years, acting as a recording artist and sound specialist for the band, choral and drama departments.
Ralph enjoyed participating in the local bowling leagues for many years. He and Mary enjoyed attending Fighting Illini men’s basketball games and musical performances of all kinds at both the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and the State Farm Center (formerly Assembly Hall). They were also longtime season-ticket holders for the U of I women’s volleyball matches and actively supported the team as members of the Networkers.
Anyone who knew Ralph knew of his great love for all kinds of music. He played in school ensembles and in dance bands from a very early age and continued to perform in the U of I symphonic bands as well as in the Marching Illini. He played string bass for the Cheyenne Symphony while in the military. For many years he enjoyed playing his tuba in the Parkland Community College Band, the Mark Fautsch Band, and in Bud’s Buddies, a local Dixieland Jazz Band.
Dr. Ralph Council was a cherished husband, father, grandfather and community member and will be greatly missed. Donations in remembrance of him can be made to the First Baptist Church of Savoy.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, was in charge of arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).