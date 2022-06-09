BEMENT — Ralph Edward Zoch, 71, of Bement passed away Tuesday (June 7, 2022) at 12:16 p.m. at the Kirby Medical Center emergency room, Monticello.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Bement United Methodist Church, 249 N. Piatt St., Bement. Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Burial held at a later date will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bement United Methodist Church.
Ralph was born on April 8, 1951, in Urbana, a son of Norman and Josephine Johnson Zoch. He married Ellen Medaris on Dec. 5, 1970, in Bement, and she survives in Bement.
Also surviving are two daughters, Janet (Andrew) Mumpy of Missouri City, Texas, and Jaime (Jim) Carpenter of Heyworth; six grandchildren, Jacob, Clara, Isaiah and Caleb Carpenter and Leila and Elise Mumpy; and siblings, Charles (Sue) Zoch, Wayne (Cathy) Zoch, Lorraine (John) Daugherty and Tim (Heather Anderson) Zoch.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margaret VonBehren.
Ralph was a member of the Sadorus Sportsman's Club and loved shooting; was a member of the IBEW Union through General Cable; and made handcrafted ink pins and sold them; but his favorite thing in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
