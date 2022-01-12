WESTVILLE — Ralph J. Puzey, 69, of Westville, a well-known area farmer, passed away unexpectedly at 11 a.m. Monday (Jan. 10, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Ralph was born Jan. 6, 1953, in Danville, to Clifford and Connie Dedman Puzey. He married Janet Pelman on July 7, 1973, at the former St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville. She survives, as well as his parents.
Also surviving are three daughters, Laura (B.J.) DeAth of Indianola, Jill (Dane) Larson of Ogden and Michelle (Aaron) Ritter of Milan, Ill.; three brothers, Russ (Rosemary) Puzey of Fairmount, Kyle (Heather) Puzey of Springfield and Carl (Amy) Puzey of Pawnee; and seven grandchildren, Wyatt DeAth, Lily DeAth, Lucy DeAth, Leigha Larson, Madelyn Larson, Bailey Ritter and Oliver James Ritter.
Ralph was a member of the Vermilion County Farm Bureau, where he was a past board member. He was a member of the Jamaica Special Farm Drainage District, where he served as a commissioner. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville. His motto was faith, family and farming. He loved his friends and enjoyed traveling out west, especially Montana. He had a witty sense of humor that made you smile, and, as always, farming was his passion.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Westville, with Father Timothy Sauppe as celebrant. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Masks will be required for entry into the funeral home and church.
Memorials to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.