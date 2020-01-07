CHAMPAIGN — Ralph L. Miller, 85, of Champaign died at 3:08 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy; Rev. Chuck Moore will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Ralph was born on Aug. 20, 1934, in Gas City, Ind., the son of Samuel and Leatha Elizabeth Linville Miller. He married Janet E. Clark on Aug. 25, 1962, in Tipton, Ind.; she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Eric (Kim) Miller of Tuscola; one daughter, Gloria (Steve) Winland of Fort Meyers, Fla.; five grandchildren, Garrett (Cindy) Miller, Andrew Weigand, Bridgett Kennedy, Jacob Stuart, Sidney Stuart; one great-granddaughter, Addeline Miller; and two sisters, Debra (Bill) Bastin of Gas City, Ind., and Mary Ann Malott of Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Fred.
Ralph was a U.S. Marine and Air Force veteran.
He was a Quality Control die maker for General Motors in Marion, Ind.
Ralph lived in the Marion, Ind., area for years before moving to Champaign 20 years ago.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy and the YMCA.
Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He also enjoyed bird hunting with his dog.
