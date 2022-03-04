TOLONO — Ralph Walter Monical, 87, of Tolono died at home Saturday (Feb. 26. 2022) after surviving declining health in recent years, with humor, determination and love of family.
A celebration of life will be held April 9 around 1 to 5 p.m., location to be announced.
Ralph was born Sept. 2, 1934, in Rossville, to Walter O’Donald Monical and Ada Mary Applegate Monical, and grew up in Tolono with his sibling, Marilena, Martha and Virginia (Ginny). He married Alicia Macz on July 22, 1973, and made their home in various places, including Watseka, San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Tolono, raising their children, Doug, Steve, Selena and Brodie, and nephew, Paul Arseneau.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Marilena Stone and Martha Curtis.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Alicia; children, Douglas Monical, Stephan Monical (Deanna), Selena Brosnan (Kevin), Brodie (Kyoung Eun) Monical and Laurie Green; grandchildren, Landon Craig, Ethan Monical, Tyler Monical, Ian Brosnan, Ally Monical, Katie Monical and Jake Monical; sister, Virginia (Jerry) Easton; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and their children.
Ralph graduated from Unity High School, where he played football and was in band. He went on to join the Army and learned computer programming. He returned home and attended the University of Illinois. Ralph sold insurance and owned a pool hall. He founded Monical’s Pizza and grew it into a corporation. He became a food engineer, creating a frozen pizza line.
Ralph was a dedicated family man and willing to be a surrogate father to anyone in need. He loved the Unity Rockets, Fighting Illini, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. Ralph was an avid reader, traveler and fine food connoisseur.
Memorials may be made in Ralph’s honor to the Tolono Public Library. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.