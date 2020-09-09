OAKWOOD — Ralph Lloyd Niccum, 75, of Oakwood passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Stearns Cemetery.
Ralph was born July 19, 1945, in Danville, to Ralph and Eileen (Phillips) Niccum. Ralph graduated from Danville High School in 1963 and was a member of the Army National Guard. Ralph enjoyed playing in the Industrial League for ESCO for fast- and slow-pitch softball and basketball, and was a big Cubs fan. Ralph worked at Eisner, ESCO Corporation, and Vermilion County Courthouse and Health Department. He co-owns Glory Daze Antiques & Uniques in Danville. He loved to visit flea markets and was a vendor at Gordyville, the Covered Bridge Festival and many other flea markets for over 30 years.
For the past 22 years, Ralph has shared his life with Jeanie Diel. Survivors include Jeanie; step-daughter Kimberly (Kirbi) Bennett; grandsons Kade and Kieler Bennett; along with several cousins. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents.
