CHAMPAIGN — Ralph Eugene Sackett, 83, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Ralph was born in St. Louis. He graduated from Collinsville High School and Illinois Wesleyan University. His career included teaching and coaching at Octavia High School in Colfax and Bloomington High School in Bloomington. He began a new career at Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan, which brought him and his family to Champaign. Ralph was the president of Champion Federal Savings & Loan (formerly University Federal). He added real-estate development to his resume, completing the Robeson Crossing development in southwest Champaign with Kyle Robeson and Bruce Hutchings. Ralph was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Champaign Country Club. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club and the Champaign Chamber of Commerce.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Alicia; four children, Robb (Mary Beth), Jill Burton (Greg), Todd (Kandi) and Matt (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service and celebration of life with be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Robeson Meadows West Park, 2865 S. Duncan Road, Champaign. A celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Champaign Country Club, 1211 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign.