MONTICELLO — Ralph E. “Shorty” Shafer, 95, died Wednesday (Aug. 18, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
A lifelong resident of Monticello, Shorty was born April 24, 1926, at home, the son of H. Russell and Ona (Breeden) Shafer.
He was a graduate of Monticello High School in 1944 and was captain of the winning basketball team in the Okaw Valley Tournament the same year. Shorty was drafted into the U.S. Navy shortly after graduation and spent two years in the Philippines.
Following his time in the service, he began working at The Kankakee Daily Journal and later was a parts manager at several dealerships.
On Sept. 22, 1995, he married the love of his life, Frances Cheek, who preceded him in death in 2016.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Billie Sue Robbins of Monticello; stepson, Lloyd Elmore of LeRoy; niece, Sandy Schulz of Westville; and nephew, Ronald Shafer of Franklin Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard; and nephew, David Shafer.
He enjoyed watching any Illini sport, as well as the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Listening to “old” country and bluegrass was what he enjoyed after he was unable to read and work crossword puzzles due to health limitations.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. at Monticello Township Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 21, with the Rev. Kathy Sweet officiating and Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Faith in Action in Monticello. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.