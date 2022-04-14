DANVILLE — Ralph Eugene Van Schoyck, 86, of Danville passed away Monday (April 11, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Ralph was born March 1, 1936, in Mansfield, son of Ernest and Victoria E. (Wiatrak) Van Schoyck. He married Patricia Cobble on Sept. 29, 1972. She passed away April 28, 2015.
He is survived by his children, Keith (Sandy) Van Schoyck of Christiansburg, Va., Marie Fincher of Chesapeake, Va., and Paula (Larry) Fearday of Effingham; four grandchildren, Phillip Bock, Jacquelynn Rogers, Travis Van Schoyck and Elizabeth Nester; 10 great-grandchildren, Devin Bock, Kaden Bock, Cameron Bock, Cooper Bock, Jaylan Vega, Caleb Vega, Lucas Rogers, Max Rogers, Abigail Nester and Kyle Nester; one great-great-grandchild, Chase Bock; one brother, Larry Van Schoyck of Urbana; and two sisters, Darlene Spillers of Thomasboro and Beverly Bradley of Lavona, Mich.
He was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.
Ralph was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and dancing.