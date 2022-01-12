VILLA GROVE — Ralph K. Westray, 81, of Villa Grove passed away Sunday (Jan. 9, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born to Charles and Twila (Miller) Westray on April 28, 1940, in Clinton. He married Judie Clifton on Dec. 13, 1959, in Clinton.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Judie Westray of Villa Grove; one son, Donn “Bub” (Karla) Westray of Villa Grove; three grandchildren, Amy (Greg) Ray of Philo, Jonn Westray of Villa Grove and Earvin (Colleen) Westray of Arthur; five great-grandchildren, Dallin, Olivia, Savannah, Easton and Tyler; and one brother, Shannon (Lou) Westray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Twila Westray; and two sons, Jonathon and Shawn Westray.
Ralph graduated from Farmer City High School in 1958 and would marry his high school sweetheart the following year. He began working for Iowa Grain in Decatur, then worked for ADM, and then started a job at Richardson Security in Taylorville as a commodity broker. Ralph and Judy then moved to Villa Grove in 1982 and opened JR’s Lounge on Main Street and worked there ever since. When he wasn’t working, he liked to golf, bowl and loved to watch his LA sport teams. He loved any and all animals and loved to sit out in the sun.
A celebration of Ralph’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Douglas County Animal Control, 1007 S. Central Ave. East, Tuscola, IL 61953, in his name.