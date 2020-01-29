Ramon Melendez Jan 29, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Ramon Melendez, 42, of Champaign died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A memorial service will be at noon Saturday at Restoration Urban Ministries, 1213 Parkland Court, Champaign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers