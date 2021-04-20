DANVILLE — Ramona Barnes passed away peacefully at home on Friday (April 16, 2021) with her sons by her side.
She was born Aug. 10, 1930, to Theodore and Thelma (Hickman) Nicoson, in Danville. She married Jack Barnes on Feb. 2, 1951. They were happily married for 60 years.
She is survived by her sons, Jack of Bedford, Ind., Rick of Danville and Brandon of Bedford; granddaughter, Amy (Catron) McCarty; and great-grandchildren, “J,” Deacon and Londyn, all of San Antonio.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughters, Debbie (Catron) and Sharon; and five siblings.
Ramona was a loving mother who made such a happy home for her family. She loved the holidays and made them remarkable and magical for her children. During her children’s school years, Ramona was very active in PTA and teaching Sunday school.
Her last several years were a struggle after suffering a severe stroke. Rick took her into his home and lovingly cared for her with the help of Helena Pacheco and April Hack. She always had a smile and an “I love you” and "hugs and kisses" for her children and all visitors.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Rod Godly. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. the evening prior on Wednesday, April 21, at the funeral home. We ask those of you who plan to attend to please follow CDC recommended guidelines of wearing a face mask and social distancing.
