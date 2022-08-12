Randall Cleveland Aug 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DANVILLE — Randall Cleveland, 38, of Danville died at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2022) at Norton Hospital, Louisville, Ky. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos