THOMASBORO — Randall “Bunk” Levin Eskew, 57, of Thomasboro left this world peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday (Dec. 5, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Randy was born to Randall and Betty (Cummins) Eskew on July 26, 1964 in Urbana.
He is survived by two sisters, Tammy (Stephen) Ritchie and Rhonda (Rex) Pillow; a brother, Mike (Samantha) Eskew; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Randy proudly served in the Navy from 1984 to 1989. He loved singing karaoke, spending time with family and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Because of his love for the Cardinals, we would like to request that everyone attending the visitation wear red or Cardinal attire in his honor.