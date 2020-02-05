DANVILLE — Randall L. Williamson, 65, of Danville passed away at 10:58 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
Randy was born on July 17, 1954, the son of Herman and Willma (Wiedle) Williamson in Arrington, England. He married Martha Grothe in Rantoul on June 2, 1973, and she survives of Danville.
Survivors include his wife, Martha of Danville; one daughter, Rachel (Todd) Davis of Danville; one son, Rob (Andi Tarquini) Williamson of Danville; one brother, Roger (Joanne) Williamson of Brownsville, Texas; two sisters, Rhonda (Scott) Walter of Danville and Rose (Gary) Mammele of Sevierville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Lauren Davis, Audrey Williamson and Hart Williamson, all of Danville; as well as his mother-in-law, Margaret El Nora Grothe.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, one infant son and his father-in-law, Victor Raymond Grothe.
Randy served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Second Church of Christ. He was a tool and die maker by trade and worked for Towne Machine. He enjoyed spending his free time woodworking and camping.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Connexion Church, 2915 Townway Road, Danville, IL 61832, with Robert Cox officiating. Open house will be held afterwards from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Connexion Church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family kindly requests that anyone wishing to offer memorials in Randy’s memory to make the contribution to their church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Randy was a kind and giving man. He gave generously to students in need at Meade Park Elementary School as well as through his church and United Way. He would want everyone to pass on that kindness.
