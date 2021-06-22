RANTOUL — Randall Lee Pierce Sr., 69, of Rantoul lost his battle with cancer on Saturday (June 19, 2021) at home.
He was born Nov. 26, 1951, in Clarksburg, W.Va., a son of Alco and Thelma (Snyder) Pierce. He married Bertha Morris on Sept. 18, 1972, in Clarksburg. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Randall Lee (Michelle) Pierce Jr. of Texas; daughter, Angela Pierce of Rantoul; adopted daughter, Reese Sabol of Champaign; and six grandchildren.
Randall entered the U.S. Air Force after high school graduation. He retired after 22 years of service. He then worked as a welder at Eagle Wings in Rantoul from 1995 to the present.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 Saturday afternoon at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.