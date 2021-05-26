URBANA — Randall Watson, 56, of Urbana passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at home.
He leaves behind his mother, Alberta Watson; brother, Charles Watson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Van Watson; brother, Virgil Watson; and sister, Rosemary Bermingham.
Randall will be remembered for his love of the Chicago Cubs and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.