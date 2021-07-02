PARIS, Ill. — Randell C. Davis, 63, of Paris, Ill., passed away at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday (June 29, 2021) at home.
A visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home, Paris. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., with burial in Edgar Cemetery, Paris.
Randell was born Dec. 18, 1957, in Paris, the son of the late T.J. and Nancy Dorsett Davis. He served with the Rantoul Police Department for nearly three decades, where he retired in 2007 as a lieutenant.
Randell was proud of his children and adored his grandchildren, who lovingly called him “Grandad.”
He is survived by his children, Amanda (Jeremy) Jester of Gibson City, Audrey (James) Grunst of Libertyville and Matthew Davis of Rantoul; grandchildren, Rylie Huls of Gibson City, Case Jester of Gibson City, Charles Grunst of Libertyville, Juliet Grunst of Libertyville and Jack Davis of Rantoul; and siblings, Jeff Davis of Indianapolis and Jan Stoutin of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.
Memorials may be made to Challengers Baseball, Paris. For more information and online condolences, please go to stewartandcarrollfuneralhome.com.