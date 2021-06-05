OAKWOOD — Randolph Lucien Feller, 73, of Oakwood passed away on June 3, 2021, at Hawthorne Inn in Danville. Randy, as he was known, was born on May 8, 1948, the son of Joseph and Kathleen (Plotner) Feller, in Chicago. He married the love of his life, Margaret Feller (McTaggart), on Feb. 5, 1972, in Watseka.
Randy and Margaret had three children, a son, Joseph (Gina) Feller of Centerville, Ohio, and two daughters, Christine Feller of Springfield and Jill (Anthony) Rund of Carmel, Ind. Randy was also blessed with five grandchildren, Colin Feller, Abram, Taggart, Caroline and Ethan Rund; and one brother, Doug (Brenda) Feller of Fort Myers, Fla.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Vivian.
Randy was a teacher with a long and storied career as a high school basketball coach in the state of Illinois, with successful tenures at Ford Central, Hoopeston-East Lynn and Schlarman Academy. He is perhaps best remembered for his legendary Hoopeston teams, exemplified by a three-year consecutive state tourney run. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2002. While he enjoyed a successful coaching career, he took far greater pride in the character development and academic success of his players, who became an extension of his family. In his later years, Randy enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, chocolate labs, and landscaping around the family home. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main St., Danville, IL 61832. Father Steven Loftus and Father Ted Pracz will officiate. Burial will be in Watseka at Oakhill Cemetery. A Rosary Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, right before visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or services wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered to be used for the Ugandan School Sports Program, a mission of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Please join Randy’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.