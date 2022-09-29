TOLONO — Randall “Randy” Eugene Brown, 63, of Tolono passed away Monday (Sept. 26, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a brief illness.
Randy was born on Oct. 26, 1958, the son of Coler and Donna Brown, who preceded him in death. He married Theresa Fiscus on Oct. 8, 2000, and she survives.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Travis) Brown-Gravitt of Clarksville, Ga.; son, Travis (Chelsie) Brown of Weldon; a stepson, Eric Rusher of Sidney; 13 grandkids; six great-grandkids; two sisters, Pam (Don) Reifsteck and Debbie (Ray) Lescher; and two brothers, Steve (Michelle) Brown and Scott Brown; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was a machine operator for 33 years for S&S Construction. He enjoyed spending his spare time working with concrete, camping and rooting for his beloved Cardinals and Vikings. He never hesitated to help others with anything they may have needed. He will be missed by many.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, with memorial services to follow at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.