PHILO — Randy Dale Collins, 63, of Philo died on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Restoration Urban Ministries, 1213 Parkland Court, Champaign. Private burial will be at a later date in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Randy was born Sept. 8, 1956, in Champaign, the son of Lawrence and Stella (Gaines) Collins. He married Vickie Mae Sigler on Dec. 31, 1976, in Farmer City, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 6, 2019. He is also preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Renee Collins.
Randy is a 1975 graduate of Unity High School and attended the Full Gospel Christian Fellowship Church in Paxton. He worked as an auto body and paint technician for Tatman’s Auto Body Repair and Sullivan Chevrolet.
