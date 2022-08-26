URBANA — Randy “RD” Donoho, 66, of Urbana died Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022) at home.
RD was a loving father, and he adored his grandchildren. He was an extremely loyal friend who, as a result of that, had many. He was quick-witted, funny and well-known for handing out nicknames.
Randy was born April 13, 1956, in Mt. Vernon, to Shirley Sledge and James Gaylord Donohoe. He lost his mother at a very young age and was raised alongside his two brothers by his father. They moved to Urbana in the early 60s, where he attended Leal School, Urbana Junior High, then Urbana High School.
In 1979, Randy married Georgena DeHaven. They had two children, Shiloh Enghausen and Andrew Donoho. He was a proud father and later became a doting grandfather.
RD worked with his hands all of his life. He built and remodeled houses, operated pipe machines and later provided maintenance services for an apartment building. He could build or fix anything and loved doing so. He had an eye for detail and subsequently referred to himself as a “picture straightener.” Randy like watching the NFL and was a huge fan of the San Diego (later Los Angeles) Chargers. He enjoyed poker nights with his friends, fishing and spending time with his family.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Mary; father-in-law, John; and brothers, Mike and Kevin.
He is survived by his longtime wife, Georgena; children, Shiloh (Brett) Enghausen and Andrew Donoho, both of Urbana; grandchildren, Tarynn, Eli, Lucca and Nadia; and many beloved friends and family members.
There will be a celebration of RD’s Life in the coming weeks.
The family asks that, in lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations be made to your local VFW or at heroes.vfw.org. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.