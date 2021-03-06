DANVILLE — Randy J. Duprey Sr., 54, of Danville, formerly of Georgetown, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday (March 3, 2021). Randy died unexpectedly at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville, with family by his side.
Randy was born on Feb. 3, 1967, in Danville, to Jack and Charlotte (Nanny) (Baldwin) Duprey. Randy grew up in Yankee Branch and attended Georgetown-Ridge Farm schools.
In his early adulthood, he worked construction, specializing in roofing, and assisted his brother with his mobile-home moving company. When Randy was in his mid-30s, he suffered a devastating stroke which left him paralyzed on one side. This prevented him from working, and he moved in with his sister, Jackie, and her husband in Danville to provide home, health and help with his daily activities until his passing.
Randy had loved to fish and play with the family dog, Molly. He enjoyed collecting Olympic pins. He also enjoyed talking on the CB and was a ham radio operator. He had loved spending time watching his niece and nephews, Ashley, Markie and Anthony, grow up.
Randy has three sisters, Jackie (the Rev. Michael) Jones of Danville, Patty (William) Marana of Danville and Cathy (Thomas) Pridemore of Tucson, Ariz.; two brothers, Terry Baird of Florida and Johnny (Robin) Duprey of Danville; and three children in Texas, Randy Jr., Adam and Charla. Randy also had many nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Mark of Georgetown and Michael of Bismarck.
Upon his death, Randy was able to give life to another by donating several organs. We would like to thank the wonderful and highly compassionate staff at OSF, especially the ICU team and nurses, as well as the donor organization Gift of Hope.
As per Randy’s wishes, he will be cremated. A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations should be sent to Gift of Hope. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.