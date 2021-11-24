SUMMERTON, S.C. — Randy Greever, 66, of Summerton, S.C., formerly of Champaign, died Sept. 10, 2021, after a brief illness.
He moved to Summerton after he retired from the University of Illinois to be near his children and grandchildren and to live on a lake, which had always been his dream.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy Place Greever; daughter, Jenifer (Bill) Abell of Bloomington, Ind.; son, Adam ( Jennifer) Greever of Summerville; three grandsons; and one grandaughter.
A celebration of life will be on Nov. 27 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at One T's Corner Pocket, Champaign. All are welcome.