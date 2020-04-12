DANVILLE — Randy Maurice Hiten was born March 1, 1953 in Danville.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Hiten; sister, Melody (Tim) Sheehan; son, Jake (Megan) Zedrick; daughter, Heather (Tom) Zedrick; grandchildren, Christian Maurice (Eirelyn) Rogger, Bauer Rogger and Aliviana Joy Huls; and many nieces and nephews.
Raised by his mother, Joy Johnson, and grandparents Russel and Lavone Johnson, his goal in life was to give everything those who raised him gave to him and more to everyone he met.
His childhood was filled with sports, mostly managing teams rather than playing on them. When he realized sports weren’t his true calling, he moved on to buying and racing cars. He worked hard to be able to afford a multitude of cars before he graduated high school. His first car was a Mustang that he bought before he was old enough to drive.
He then dedicated his life to working hard and helping others, eventually owning his owning and maintaining his own business for most of his career.
Everyone who met him would tell you today how much he meant to them, and if they didn’t know him personally, they probably had heard of him or had saw him walking his many dogs up and down Franklin street. Any given night, you could probably find him watching sports or a movie on TV. His favorite teams were the Bears, Cubs and any team his family played for or coached. If you ever needed anything to succeed, especially in sports, he’d work his hardest to get it for you (and your entire team).
His favorite movies were anything with action, but he especially loved the James Bond series and "Blazing Saddles." His favorite thing to do, aside from spending time with his grandkids and watching TV, was going to Friday-night high school football games with his best friend, Joseph Anglum. If there was a nice day after a rainy previous day, you’d probably find him out mushroom hunting.
If Randy taught us all anything, it was how much love you could put out into the world, and how much you could do for anyone other than yourself. His happiness and well-being always came secondary to literally everyone else. He worked hard to make sure that everyone in his life knew how much he cared about them and how much they should care about the people in their lives.
He'd always say "don't do something that I wouldn't do," and if we're being honest, what he "didn't do" didn't include much.
A celebration of Randy’s life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are being handled at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Please join Randy’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.