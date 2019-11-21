GIBSON CITY — Randy Long, 61, of Gibson City passed away at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex with his loving and devoted family at his side.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson City with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Burial will take place at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gibson Area Hospital – Annex or to the American Cancer Society.
Randy was born June 4, 1958, in Gibson City, the youngest child of J.R. and Essie Harris Long. He married Rhonda Collings on March 19, 1983, in Elliott, they have been married 36 years. She survives. Also surviving is their son Logan Long of Champaign, whom he adored; his favorite sister, Linda (Gary) Holsclaw of Elliott; also, a host of nieces and nephews, Molly Holsclaw-Henrichs of Gibson City, Nikki (Neal) Fuller of Gifford, Jami (Robert) Long-Early of Georgia, Calli Pauli of Dunlap, Brian Holsclaw of Seattle, Wash., and Cody Pauli of Chillicothe; and great nieces and nephews Samantha, Lydia, Charlotte, Arianna, Jacob, Coletin, Gavin, Colin and Aiden. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul Ray Long.
Randy graduated from Gibson City High School in 1977. He worked at Vesuvius in Fisher until they closed, then worked at Kraft Foods in Champaign. He was a loyal Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, the outdoors and hosting cookouts for family and friends. His smile, generosity, kindness and sense of humor will be missed by all that knew and loved him. He was always putting other people before himself. Randy was a great guy with a big heart who was always fun to be around.
Online memories and condolences may be made at rosenbaumfh.com.