URBANA — Randy Dale Meyers Sr., 67, of Urbana passed away at 2:25 a.m. Friday (June 11, 2021) at home.
Randy was born Aug. 11, 1953, in Champaign, the son of Charles and Betty (Padgett) Meyers.
He is survived by his significant other, Deborah Brown of Urbana; son, Randy Meyers Jr. of Urbana; and two sisters, Becky Davis and Tina Roderick.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Larry and Charles “Gary” Meyers.
Randy worked for several years in the construction business.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at illianacremationsociety.com.