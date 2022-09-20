GIFFORD — Randy “Rock” Rademacher, 62, of Gifford died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Randy will always be remembered for his courage during difficult times. Unfortunately, this time, the pain was too much to endure, and he went to be with our heavenly Father.
Randy was born April 29, 1960, a son of Ernie and Marleen Rademacher. He graduated from Armstrong Township High School in 1978. On Nov. 10, 1979, he married Teresa Johnson at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gifford.
Randy is survived by his wife, Teresa; a daughter, Lindsey (Brian) Keyes of St. Joseph; a son, Michael (Kami) Rademacher of St. Joseph; five grandkids who were his pride and joy, Mason Keyes, Rexley Rademacher, Harper Keyes, Brekyn Rademacher and Grayden Rademacher; his parents; two brothers Rodney Rademacher of Gifford and Rich (Cindy) Rademacher of Penfield; a sister, Ranae (Jeff) Ault of Penfield; his siblings-in-law, Randy (Lorinda) Johnson of Rankin, Marvin (Nancy) Johnson of St. Joseph, Marlys Johnson of Gifford and Gene Severins of Thomasboro; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Randy was preceded in death by an infant brother, Wesley Rademacher; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Hiske Rademacher and John and Grace Huls; his father- and mother-in-law, John and Frieda (Fruhling) Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Carol Severins.
Randy began his career at Southland Distribution Center in 1979 and worked there until its closure. He then worked for Ehmen Excavating, which led to his career with Local 841 as a heavy-equipment operator. His years with University Construction/O’Neill Brothers Construction Company brought him pride and joy. Having his own business, Rock’s Excavating, and doing side jobs was his hobby in life. Randy retired from Local 841 in June 2021.
Randy was the light of family gatherings, always making jokes and always welcoming a stranger. He would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 108 E. Church St., Gifford. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the church, with Pastor Scott Guhl and Pastor Steven Lombardo officiating. Burial will follow in Kopmann Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The Pavilion Foundation, 809 W. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820 or St. Louis Children’s Hospital, One Children's Place, St. Louis, MO 63110.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling services.