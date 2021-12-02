METCALF — Randy Eldo Snyder, 64, of Metcalf, a well-known ag fertilizer and chemical specialist, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 1, 2021) at home in rural Metcalf from a ruptured adnominal aortic aneurysm.
Randy was born Nov. 26, 1957, to the late Hilary Eldo “Jake” and Joetta (Waltz) Snyder at Jarman Hospital in Tuscola. His mother survives. He married Leigh Johnson of Chrisman on Nov. 24, 1982, in Hume. She survives him as well.
Randy is also survived by his daughter, Jaye Sanstrom, and favorite son-in-law, Pat, of Newman; two precious grandchildren, Layke and Anchor Sanstrom; his older sister, Desiree (Pat) Rhode; younger brother, Terry (Donna) Snyder; a half brother, Dan (Lori) Rule; and many nieces and nephews.
Randy was a 1975 graduate of Shiloh High School. He showed shorthorn cattle for Ralph and Don Pope for many years in his youth. He loved to cook for his family and friends. His famous corn dogs, lasagna, spaghetti, hog roasts and caramel corn were always crowd pleasers. He enjoyed pool parties, especially at his mom’s, Illini basketball and NSCAR races.
Randy’s most treasured title of all was “Papa Randy.” He loved every minute of the nearly 10 years of being a grandpa. He taught both his grandkids at an early age how to swim, and whether they were boating at the lake or swimming in a pool, Papa had to join them.
His reputation preceded him throughout his 46 years in fertilizer sales throughout East Central Illinois. He was currently employed with United Prairie at its Jamaica plant.
Randy was preceded in death by his father in 1969; nephew, Paul Rhode, in 2005; and youngest brother, Jim Snyder, in 2016.
All services will be at Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman. Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m., and the funeral will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m.
Memorials can be made to the Chrisman-Scottland FFA Alumni, of which Randy was a founding member.