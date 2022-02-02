LUSBY, Md. — On Nov. 18, 2021, Randy Lee Starkey died in Washington, D.C., of cancer.
Randy is survived by his mother, Barbara Graves-Starkey; stepsiblings, Sherry Graves-Landstrom, Sue Graves-Hunt and Ronald Graves; sons, Brandon and Aaron; nephews, Eric and Drew Starkey; grandchildren, Cody, Logan, Noah, Tyler, Sebastian, Asher and Caleb; and one great-grandchild, Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; father, Mack; and brother, Michael.
Randy was born in 1952 in Danville, Va. Randy graduated from Danville High School and went on to attend Danville Area Community College. Randy left college to serve in Vietnam voluntarily, leading to his career of service for 27 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring at the rank of chief.
A memorial service for Randy Starkey will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Second Church of Christ, Danville. It will be immediately followed by a graveside ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville. Services will be conducted by Dr. Dale Deneal.