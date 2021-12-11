LUSBY, Md. — On Nov. 18, 2021, Randy Lee Starkey died in Washington, D.C., of cancer.
Randy is survived by his mother, Barbara; sons, Brandon and Aaron; grandchildren, Cody, Logan, Noah, Tyler, Sebastian, Asher and Caleb; one great-granchild; and two nephews, Eric and Drew.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; father, Mack; and brother, Michael.
Randy was born in 1952 in Danville, Va. Randy graduated from Danville High School and went on to attend Danville Area Community College. Randy left college to serve in Vietnam voluntarily, leading to his career of service for 27 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring at the rank of chief.
A memorial service for Randy Starkey, date still to be determined, will be at Second Church of Christ, Danville. It will be immediately followed by a graveside burial ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville.