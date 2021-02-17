LUDLOW — Randy K. Stein, 65, of Ludlow passed away Monday evening (Feb. 15, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born July 25, 1955, in Pana, a son of Kenneth and Wanda Stein.
He is survived by a daughter, Brandi (Brannon) Player of Cincinnati, and four grandchildren, Kaidyn, Kason, Brextyn and Hayes. Also surviving is his companion of 28 years, Carol Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
Randy retired from Laborers Union 703 after after many years. Randy was a fun-loving man; he had many loyal friends and will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.