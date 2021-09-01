CHENNAI, India — R Ranga Rao, a prominent mathematician from India, joined the faculty at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1961. After 40 years of service, he retired in 2001, and moved back to Chennai, India, in 2015.
For the past few years, he suffered from Alzheimer's and passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2021, with his wife, Shantha, by his bedside.
He was one of the "famous four" students of Professor C.R. Rao of the Indian Statistical Institute (Kolkata, India).
Emeritus Professor Rao is recognized for his contributions to statistics, Lie groups, and Lie algebras. He and Shantha, longtime residents of Urbana, were highly spiritual and led a simple life dedicated to friends and family.
They were generous donors to the UIUC Math Department, as well as to the Hindu Temple and Cultural Society of Central Illinois.
The Indian community of Champaign-Urbana is saddened by his demise, and prays that Professor Ranga Rao’s soul may rest in peace.