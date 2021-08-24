CHAMPAIGN — Rashidah Karim was born on Jan. 1, 1951, to the union of Charlie B. Bolden and Luecreasie O. Bolden, in Ferriday, La.
She departed this life on Friday (Aug. 20, 2021) in Champaign, peacefully surrounded by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Nasir; one sister, Charlotte; three brothers, Charles, Leon and Lawrence; and two aunts from Memphis, Tenn.
Rashidah graduated from Champaign Central High School. She was a gifted athlete and excelled in softball and track and field. Under the coaching of Dr. Nell Jackson, she qualified for the 1968 Olympics in the 100- and 50-meter dash. Rashidah also held the rank of sixth-degree black belt high rank master in Shudo Kan karate and was ranked one of the highest women in the nation.
She attended nursing school at Parkland College and became a registered nurse. She worked at Mercy Hospital (OSF) until she retired.
Rashidah was a foster parent and mentor. She will be greatly missed for her kindness and love for family. She married Mikal Karim on Nov. 8, 1973.
In addition to her husband, she leaves to mourn her passing six children, Nadirah, Kamal, Jamal Karim, Latrese and Larry McGowan; grandchildren, Jasmine, Kaamilyah Karim, Cayden, La’kaiyah Kasumu and Lyric McGowan; great-grandchildren, David Pickens and Kalayah Bryant; sisters, Norma Napper (Bourbonnais) and Florence Harris (Champaign); brothers, Louis Dudley (Champaign) and Langford Dudley (St. Paul, Minn.); three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. Condolnces can be sent to leekandsonsfuneral.com.