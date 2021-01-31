CATLIN — Rawlyn Royal Ross, 89, of Catlin was ushered into the presence of Jesus on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
He was born March 30, 1931, to the late Lilbert and Bernice (Fitzimmons) Ross of Catlin. In 1944, Rawlyn met Joann Cox in high school, and they were married on Sept. 15, 1951, at Catlin Church of Christ. Rawlyn worked at Olin and Lincoln Mercury in Danville then started a painting business with his best friend, Floyd White. He then had a successful career in real estate and as an insurance salesman with AFLAC. He was on the town board, school board, church ministries, Sunday school teacher, and announced for the football team and ran clock at high school basketball games.
Joann and Rawlyn raised four children in Catlin, and he and Joann lived there until they were 60. They then moved to Johnson City, Tenn, in 1991, where they were members of First Christian Church, Johnson City. Their final move was in 2018 to Centerville, Ohio, until his passing.
He was a devoted husband and a very loving dad. He and Joann took great joy and pride in their children and allowed them to be who God created them to be. They lived their lives for their children and grandchildren. They embodied Psalm 127:3-5 as they have left an incredible legacy.
Rawlyn was preceded in death by his wife, Joann; brother, Larry; and son-in-law, Bill Smith.
He is survived by his children, Randy (Tammy) Ross, Becky Ross, Sarah (Mark) Wright and Rachel Smith; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnne Blankenship and Sona Rose; and three brothers, Jerry Ross, Danny Ross and Ed Ross.
Rawlyn always loved to bring candy and flowers to the medical staff he would encounter to make sure they knew they were appreciated and acknowledged. In lieu of flowers, please send a note of appreciation and gift to any medical professional.
A gathering will be held later in Catlin with burial of ashes of both he and Joann at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Catlin. To leave condolences for the family, please visit routsong.com.