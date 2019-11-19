URBANA — Ray L. Broeker, 86, of Urbana passed away at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. Chaplain Robert Frank will officiate. Burial with military rites will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign after the funeral. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
Ray was born in Perryville, Mo. on Jan. 17, 1933, to parents Jesse P. Broeker and Nellie V. (Upchurch) Broeker. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were three brothers.
On Nov. 8, 1965, Ray married Carolyn S. McDonald-Smith in Champaign, she survives. Also surviving are his children; Ricky (Becky) Broeker of Thomasboro, Alicia Hinners (Byron Miller) of Oakwood and Laura (Scott) Lathem of Dahlonega, Ga. His brother Robert (Glenna) Broeker of Perryville, Mo., seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive him.
Ray was a Korean Conflict veteran serving with the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1955 with the rank of CPL, receiving many medals and ribbons.
Ray worked for OK Trucking as a truck driver for 40 years. He is a member of the VFW Post #630 and the American Legion Post #71.
He loved going camping, fishing, hunting and going to turkey shoots. He also enjoyed flying his airplanes and spending time with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ray’s honor to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.