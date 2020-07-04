URBANA — On Thursday, June 11, 2020, the world lost a great musician; Ray Marshall “Popeye” Curtsinger, 62, of Urbana passed away.
Cremation rites will be accorded; a graveside service will be held at Danville National Cemetery at a later date.
Ray was born on May 9, 1958, in Union City, Tenn., to parents C.N. and H.K. Curtsinger-Nicholas. On Nov. 7, 2003, he married Rebecca S. Dalton in Mahomet.
Ray is survived by his parents; his wife and children, Katie Marie (SFC Brad) Peltier, Curtis (Shauna) Curtsinger and Raymond A. Curtsinger; and stepsons, Gale R. Dalton and Christopher Barrett. Ray’s siblings, Russell (Angie) Curtsinger, Paul Nicholas, Sandy Nicholas and Susan (Sam) Sanderson; his “adopted” son, Raymond Clark; and 10 grandchildren also survive him.
He was preceded in death by two sons and two grandsons.
R.M. “Popeye” Curtsinger entertained people all his life. From an early age as a child, he saw The Beatles on "The Ed Sullivan Show," jumped up and said, “That’s what I am going to do,” and that is what he did. He was part of the Grand Ole Opry Touring Company and played at Mabel’s, Malibu Bay Lounge, Prairie Lands and Alley Cat. Ray also created ChamJam, the benefit for SIDS. Ray was a member of Champaign Underground.
Memorial contributions in Ray’s honor may be made to American SIDS Institute or to Renner-Wikoff Chapel to help with final expenses.
