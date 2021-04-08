CHAMPAIGN — On Thursday, April 1, 2021, Mr. Ray Frederick Hines, 91, was called to his heavenly home. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Willie Mae Hines, and three of his six children.
Ray was born in Champaign on Tuesday, July 23, 1929, to Ray Hines and Ruth B. Woodruff-Hines.
To cherish his memory, Ray leaves behind his wife, Willie Mae Hines, who was his pride and joy; and children, Darrell Hines and Frances Dumas-Hines of Evansville, Ind., Keith Hines, Kevin Hines of Champaign, Derrick Williams and Jocelyn Hines-Williams of Herndon, Va., Tonja Douglas of Champaign and Tory Hines of Rantoul.
A homegoing celebration will commence at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Bethel AME Church, 401 E. Park St., Champaign. Officiating the Rev. Terrance Thomas. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow after at Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.
Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.