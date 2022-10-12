CHAMPAIGN — Ray Lloyd Armstrong, 74, of Champaign died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, of natural causes.
Mr. Armstrong was born Dec. 11, 1946, in Champaign to Verlie Donald Armstrong and Nelle Lloyd Armstrong.
He is survived by his brother, Roger G. Armstrong of Champaign, and his nephew, Josh Jarrard of Santa Clarita, Calif.
Ray attended Bondville Grade School and Edison Junior High and graduated from Champaign High School in 1965. He attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign on a wrestling scholarship.
After his studies, he moved to Los Angeles and pursued a career in the music business with his brother Rick Jarrard.
He secured recording and publishing contracts for notable artists, including Mike McDonald and George Harvey of The One Eyed Jacks. He contributed to and was credited on various albums produced by Rick Jarrard.
After returning to Champaign, he built and owned Broken Prairie Music, a 24-track recording music studio.
As a young man, Ray was an avid sportsman, hunter and fisherman. In high school and college, he had a winning wrestling career until an injury stopped his pursuit. Ray was a talented musician, playing piano for his church and sitting first chair cornet in the Champaign High School Band. He sang in the chorus as well as musical theater, where he played Rusty Charlie in the production of "Guys and Dolls."
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Bondville United Methodist Church, 100 W. Chestnut St., Bondville.
In lieu of flowers, gifts should be made to Bondville United Methodist Church.