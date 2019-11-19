ST. JOSEPH — Ray D. Moorhous, 85, of St. Joseph passed away at 8:07 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St., St. Joseph. Pastor Dennis Meyer will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Ray was born March 7, 1934, in Ogden Township, the son of Earl and Julia (Chestnut) Moorhous. He married Maria Cook on Feb. 14, 1978. She survives.
He is also survived by his children; Deanna (John) Buss of St. Joseph, Cathy (Randy) Goyne of St. Joseph, Rod Moorhous of Royal, Julie (Bill) Jankowski of Danville, Ind.; six grandchildren, Tara Smith of St. Joseph, Nathan Buss of St. Joseph, Ryan (Shilpa) Buss of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Joel (Chrissy) Goyne of Sidney, Megan Shipley of Danville, Ind., Mitchell (Samantha) Jankowski of Indianpolis; 10 great-grandchildren, Raegan and Payton Smith, Brady and Tyler Buss, Bastian and Baron Buss, Marek Shipley, Boston and M.J. Jankowski, and Barbara Farney; and sister Jean Motsinger of Savoy; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Patricia Barrett.
Ray farmed in the St. Joseph area until retirement in 2002. He was an avid St. Joseph-Ogden and Illini sports fan.
Ray loved to play cards and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a loving and generous Husband, Father and Grandpa Ray.
Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St. Joseph, IL, 61873.