CATLIN — Ray Prather, 86, of Catlin passed away at 3:25 p.m. Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman.
Ray was born April 4, 1933, in Danville. He married Katie Prather on March 22, 1958, in Catlin. She preceded him in death on Feb. 26, 2015. Surviving are one daughter, Teresa Prather of Danville; one son, Curt Prather of Oakwood; one granddaughter, Heather (John) Roberts; one grandson, Brandon Prather; two great-grandchildren, Kendall and Brady Roberts; one sister-in-law, Pat Prather; one brother-in-law, Ron Camp; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Charles “Chuck” Prather; three brothers, Earl, Hughie and Roy Prather; one sister, June Falletti; four brothers-in-law, John Falletti, John Camp, Wes Doney and Sam Ridlen; and four sisters-in-law, Marge Camp, Helen Ridlen, Betty Doney and Virginia Camp.
Ray graduated from Catlin High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Ray was a die-hard woodworker, University of Illinois sports fan, Bears fan and Cubs fan. He was a member of the Catlin Church of Christ where he had served as an elder and a deacon. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He had served on the Catlin Village Board and for many years was the voice of Catlin Wolverines football.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with the Rev. Dr. Judy Ridlen officiating. Burial will be in Jones Grove Cemetery, Catlin, with military rites by the Davis Busby Catlin American Legion Post No. 776. Visitation will be from 10 am until service time Monday at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be offered online at www.robisonchapel.com.