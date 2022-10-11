MONTICELLO — Ray D. Summers, 72, of Monticello passed away at 2:15 p.m. Friday (Oct. 7, 2022) at home.
Ray was born July 15, 1950, in Monticello, the son of Robert and Margaret (Greenarch) Summers.
Ray is survived by his brother, Lee Summers (Wanda), and sister, Cathy Wassom, both of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Joshua Wassom; and niece, Maggie Summers.
Ray was an avid outdoorsman who loved to mushroom hunt, fish and deer hunt. Ray enjoyed spending time with his best friends, especially Matt Bennett. Ray had an ornery streak that was contagious, he loved sweets of all kind, and he knew how to live in the moment and enjoy every minute.
He will be missed very much, and there will be a celebration of Ray’s life at a later date.
