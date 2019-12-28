SIBLEY — Raymond C. Arends, 84, of Sibley passed away at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 25, 2019) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Bloomington.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, with Pastor Mike Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Melvin Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral Monday.
Raymond was born July 30, 1935, in Paxton, a son of Charles W. and Florence A. (Beck) Arends.
Raymond joined the U.S. Army after graduation. He was stationed in Japan and proudly served from 1954-1956. He worked at M&W Gear Company in Gibson City for 10 years then worked at Chanute Air Force Base until his retirement.
Raymond is survived by his brother, Morris (Anita) Arends of Thomasboro; four nieces and nephews, Lori (Curt) Hinrichs of Gibson City, John Arends of Ottawa, Brian (Ann) Arends of Prospect, Ky., and Cheryl (Colin) Logue of Bloomington; and three great-nieces and one great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert (Luella) Arends; infant sister; and great-niece Stephanie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal. Online memories and condolences can be shared at rosenbaumfh.com.